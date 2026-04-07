Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Agape ATP Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATPC stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agape ATP Company Profile

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Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

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