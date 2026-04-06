Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $146,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

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About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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