LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
LGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on LGN from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on LGN from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LGN from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LGN
LGN Trading Up 3.3%
LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.60). LGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of LGN
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LGN by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,401,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGN by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,919,000 after buying an additional 1,415,282 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,438,000. Munro Partners boosted its stake in shares of LGN by 1,875.9% in the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 1,396,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,111,000 after buying an additional 1,325,957 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LGN by 2,209.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 788,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 754,157 shares in the last quarter.
Key LGN News
Here are the key news stories impacting LGN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record backlog, revenue and upgraded guidance: Legence reported record Q4 revenue of $737.6M (?+34.5% YoY), record backlog and awards of $3.7B, and raised full?year 2026 guidance to $3.7B–$3.9B in revenue with higher adjusted EBITDA targets — a clear growth and backlog beat that supports higher forward visibility. GlobeNewswire: Legence Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics and near-term guidance: Management cited a ~53% increase in quarterly adjusted EBITDA (non?GAAP) and provided Q1 2026 guidance (revenue $925M–$950M; adj. EBITDA $90M–$100M), which underpins the bullish outlook from investors. GlobeNewswire: Guidance and EBITDA
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: BTIG raised its target to $75 (buy) and Guggenheim to $68 (buy), reinforcing analyst optimism and likely adding buying momentum. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / news coverage: Multiple outlets highlighted the backlog, revenue surge and guidance lift, which contributed to intraday buying interest. Blockonomi: Coverage of Post?Earnings Move
- Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss: Legence reported EPS of ($0.55) vs. consensus ~$0.05 — a significant shortfall that raises questions on near?term margins, non?cash items or one?time charges despite strong revenue growth. MarketBeat: Earnings Details & Call
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider/institutional selling: Recent filings and coverage note substantial share sales by major holders (EMA III / Blackstone / Parent ML), which can add supply pressure and weigh on sentiment even after strong operational results. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity
LGN Company Profile
Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
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