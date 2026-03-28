LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

LGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LGN from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on LGN from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on LGN from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LGN from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LGN from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

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LGN Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:LGN opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16. LGN has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.60). LGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LGN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LGN by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,401,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGN by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,919,000 after buying an additional 1,415,282 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of LGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,438,000. Munro Partners boosted its stake in shares of LGN by 1,875.9% in the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 1,396,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,111,000 after buying an additional 1,325,957 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LGN by 2,209.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 788,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 754,157 shares in the last quarter.

Key LGN News

Here are the key news stories impacting LGN this week:

LGN Company Profile

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Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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