Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCEC. Capital One Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 3.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

CCEC stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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