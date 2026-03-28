EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $29,895.18 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $29,895.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,514,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,558.02. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,497 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $178,002.63.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $168,094.24.

On Thursday, March 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,874 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $22,731.62.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,279 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $75,661.95.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,047 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $131,127.89.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $219,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $120,874.80.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,710 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,335.90.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $90,853.35.

EverCommerce Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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