Head to Head Comparison: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 1 1 1 0 2.00 XBiotech 1 0 0 0 1.00

IN8bio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than XBiotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IN8bio and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -111.30% -88.07% XBiotech N/A -27.80% -26.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and XBiotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$19.44 million ($4.45) -0.32 XBiotech N/A N/A -$45.54 million ($1.50) -1.51

XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IN8bio beats XBiotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

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IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ?? T cell therapeutic and ?? T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. ?? T cells are

a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s lead programs consist of INB-100, an allogeneic ?? T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk

leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified ?? T cell candidate for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM). The preclinical pipeline includes a novel ?? T cell engager

platform, INB-600, which activates and expands ?? T cells in vivo for deep target cell depletion and is being developed for oncology and autoimmune indications.

About XBiotech

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XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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