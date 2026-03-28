Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $48.60 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,904 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $48,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.14.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. This represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,120 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,750. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

See Also

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