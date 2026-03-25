Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 3/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 2/26/2026.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $330.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.56. The company has a market capitalization of $329.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.26 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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