Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.66, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $687,904.20. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 370,092 shares of company stock valued at $61,365,925 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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