Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Invests $465,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.33.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $446.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.54. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $477.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,150. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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