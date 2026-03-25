Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.76% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $110,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 674,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 202,654 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period.

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iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

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