Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 243.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Semtech by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $270,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,700.98. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock worth $3,366,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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