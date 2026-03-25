Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 243.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Semtech by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,745.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $270,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,700.98. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock worth $3,366,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC
Semtech News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Semtech announced the TDS5311P SurgeSwitch® device addressing USB Power Delivery EPR at 48–53V, expanding its circuit-protection portfolio for data centers and high-voltage USB-PD applications—a product win that supports revenue and market positioning in networking/IoT markets. Semtech SurgeSwitch® Tackles the USB-PD VBus Protection Gap at 53 V
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and commentary show mixed but constructive signals: revenue grew ~9% y/y, EPS slightly beat consensus, free cash flow improved materially, and management guided Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS above consensus—supporting near-term upside tied to AI data-center demand. Semtech Q4: Strong Finish To The Year, Hold For The Next Year Or So
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights growth potential—Zacks profiles SMTC as a strong growth stock based on style scores and momentum factors, which can attract momentum-driven flows. Here’s Why Semtech (SMTC) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces digging into the Q4 call (e.g., “Top 5 Analyst Questions”) offer useful detail for investors but pose no immediate directional surprise—useful for modeling but neutral near-term. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Semtech’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage and media pieces on Semtech’s shift into AI data-center and IoT end-markets reinforce the strategic narrative but don’t change near-term fundamentals materially. How The Semtech (SMTC) Story Is Shifting With AI Data Centers And IoT Growth Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest postings show inconsistent/zero values (reported “0 shares” and NaN changes across feeds), suggesting either no meaningful short activity or data/reporting errors—monitor future filings for clarity.
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation remain concerns: GAAP net margin was negative and P/E metrics are negative; some analysts still model near-term negative EPS—factors that could cap upside if margin improvement or sustained GAAP profitability doesn’t materialize.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $96.46.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.
A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.
Featured Stories
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