Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Cheniere Energy are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity securities issued by companies involved in the oil industry — including exploration and production (upstream), midstream (transportation and storage), refining and marketing (downstream), and oilfield services and equipment. Their prices tend to move with changes in crude-oil prices and are affected by geopolitical events, supply/demand shifts, and regulatory or environmental developments, so investors use them to gain exposure to the energy commodity cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

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Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

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Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

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