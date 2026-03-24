Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.4850. Approximately 1,974,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,880,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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