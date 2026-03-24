Comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) and Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Phio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shineco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -380.55% -79.89% -33.01% Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.59% -60.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shineco and Phio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,020.00%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Shineco.

Volatility and Risk

Shineco has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and Phio Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $9.60 million 0.01 -$22.45 million ($204.00) 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.70 million ($1.45) -0.86

Phio Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shineco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals beats Shineco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

(Get Free Report)

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.