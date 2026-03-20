Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 204,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,420,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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