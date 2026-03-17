Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kyntra Bio (NASDAQ:KYNB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Kyntra Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYNB opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.84. Kyntra Bio has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYNB. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kyntra Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyntra Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kyntra Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kyntra Bio

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

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