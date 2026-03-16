Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,507 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 19,985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Baird Medical Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDMDW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Baird Medical Investment has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baird Medical Investment
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Receive News & Ratings for Baird Medical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baird Medical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.