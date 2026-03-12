Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Transdigm Group worth $137,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,258.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,349.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,325.38. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. The trade was a 41.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total value of $13,296,490.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,888.64. This represents a 32.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,548 shares of company stock valued at $162,754,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

