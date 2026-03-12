Capital World Investors Has $173.93 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.85% of Nova worth $173,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nova by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Nova by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 51.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Nova by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVMI stock opened at $435.77 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $507.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.53 and its 200-day moving average is $354.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Nova had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 29.44%.The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $370.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ: NVMI) develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company’s core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

