Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DIAX)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 60,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,515. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.