Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DIAX)

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 60,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,515. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of large cap companies. The fund also invests through call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of Dow Jones Industrial Average.

