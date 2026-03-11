Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 342.3% in February

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,331 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the February 12th total of 7,309 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

