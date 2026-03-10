Keeta Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $91.45 Million (KTA)

Keeta (KTA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Keeta token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keeta has a market capitalization of $91.45 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keeta has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keeta Profile

Keeta launched on March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 503,488,433.20927205 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.22500833 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,642,731.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

