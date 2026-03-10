Orderly (ORDER) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orderly (ORDER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Orderly has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $4.49 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orderly has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orderly token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,631.50 or 0.99692153 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Orderly

Orderly’s genesis date was August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,072,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. The official website for Orderly is orderly.network. Orderly’s official message board is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,072,256.90112988 with 369,803,218.39319241 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05355113 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $4,649,639.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orderly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orderly using one of the exchanges listed above.

