Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $136,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 664.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% in the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $301.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Shares of TTWO opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 178,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,337 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

