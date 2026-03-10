LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $781,000 Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank grew its position in CRH by 359.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

