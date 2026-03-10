Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,548 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of Amdocs worth $80,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DOX opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Featured Articles

