Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $86,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 193,956 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 324.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

