Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of EMCOR Group worth $118,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $718.10 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $720.55 and a 200 day moving average of $669.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

