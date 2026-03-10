Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $105.59 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Coupang worth $105,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76,081.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.