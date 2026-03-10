Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 414,193 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Exelon worth $110,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

