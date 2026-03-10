Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everpure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everpure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Everpure by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everpure by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everpure

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Everpure from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Everpure in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everpure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everpure in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.53.

Everpure Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Everpure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.Everpure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everpure

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

