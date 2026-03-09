SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:MWH opened at $27.04 on Monday. SOLV Energy has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

