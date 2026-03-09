Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 20,025,517,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,033,459,263 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is swe.at. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially. Telegram, Discord, MediumLitepaper”

