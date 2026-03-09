Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $195.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.99.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

