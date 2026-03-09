LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 62,734 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,734 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly cash distribution to $1.79/share (5.3% increase versus prior quarter), payable April 28; the raise supports the stock’s income appeal and pushes the yield to roughly 3.8%. Read More.

Board raised the quarterly cash distribution to $1.79/share (5.3% increase versus prior quarter), payable April 28; the raise supports the stock’s income appeal and pushes the yield to roughly 3.8%. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and $205 price target (~8.5% above current levels) — a modest positive signal but not a bullish endorsement. Read More.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and $205 price target (~8.5% above current levels) — a modest positive signal but not a bullish endorsement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Hold (sector perform) on AMT, signaling limited near?term upside from their perspective and contributing to mixed analyst sentiment. Read More.

RBC Capital issued a Hold (sector perform) on AMT, signaling limited near?term upside from their perspective and contributing to mixed analyst sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent press pieces (e.g., “Balances 2025 Strength With 2026 Reset”) and assorted analyst target trims reflect a view that 2025 performance was solid but 2026 requires a reset — this keeps the story mixed for growth vs. valuation. Read More.

Recent press pieces (e.g., “Balances 2025 Strength With 2026 Reset”) and assorted analyst target trims reflect a view that 2025 performance was solid but 2026 requires a reset — this keeps the story mixed for growth vs. valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares (?$7.9M at the sale price), cutting his stake by ~58% — a sizable insider sale that can be perceived negatively by investors even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $188.87 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

