Private Advisor Group LLC Has $43.51 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron's upstream margins and cash flow.

Analysts and institutions are increasingly bullish: several firms have raised price targets (one recent note pushes target toward $210), reflecting confidence in Chevron's cash returns and dividend profile — this supports buy-side interest.

Dividend raise and income story remain supportive — Chevron recently increased its quarterly payout, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors amid higher commodity prices.

Mixed analyst landscape: while some firms lift targets, others trim fair-value estimates — consensus remains split (buys, holds, sells), which can limit sustained momentum despite positive headlines.

Significant insider selling: CEO Michael Wirth and other senior execs disclosed multi?million?dollar stock sales in early March — this often prompts near?term caution and profit?taking.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets.

Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply?and?policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double?edged sword for oil majors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $192.41. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

