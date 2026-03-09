Swiss National Bank Has $389.97 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Honeywell International worth $389,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 833.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $235.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $248.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

