Swiss National Bank Sells 92,000 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $407,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:UNP opened at $253.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

