Sienna Gestion Has $20.70 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sienna Gestion increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.4% of Sienna Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Intuit by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,596 shares of company stock worth $128,706,764. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $481.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

