Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 13,288 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 216.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.9%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $298.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

