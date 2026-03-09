Swiss National Bank Sells 71,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $286,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,587,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,635,000 after buying an additional 1,554,114 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,309,000 after buying an additional 1,363,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MRSH opened at $183.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.37 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

