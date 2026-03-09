LGT Group Foundation Reduces Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 585.7% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $204.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

