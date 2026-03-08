Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

Amprius Technologies, QuantumScape, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that mine, refine, or produce lithium and lithium-based battery materials, giving investors direct exposure to the commodity and its role in electric-vehicle and energy-storage supply chains. These stocks are often seen as growth or commodity plays and can be volatile, since their prospects depend on lithium demand, technology shifts, supply constraints, and price cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

