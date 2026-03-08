Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) vs. Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Head to Head Analysis

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 7.89% 66.42% 12.78% Jones Soda -25.11% -100.76% -26.73%

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jones Soda”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $7.23 billion 1.88 $570.58 million $6.82 29.97 Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.68 -$9.90 million ($0.04) -6.95

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Consolidated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Jones Soda on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

