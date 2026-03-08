SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,868,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

