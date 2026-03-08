Regal Partners Ltd Takes $966,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coupang by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,215,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 318,115 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $1,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 18.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 2,700,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,937,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 343.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after buying an additional 22,147,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

