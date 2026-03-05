Frax (FRAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $273.78 million and $4.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 275,984,184 tokens. Frax’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.com.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

