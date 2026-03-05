Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Scotiabank

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.95.

NYSE MAA opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

