Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 963.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAL. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 13,400.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.